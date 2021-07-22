Four small earthquakes in Kanchanauburi

Srinagarind dam in Sri Sawat district, Kanchanaburi. (File photo, Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Four small earthquakes were recorded in Sri Sawat district of this western province on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, the strongest measured at magnitude 3.7.

The tremors were centred on tambon Khao Jode and the epicentres 1-2 kilometres underground, the earthquake observation division of the Meteorological Department reported

The first was about 2km deep at 10pm and of magnitude of 2.1. The second occurred at 22.18pm, measured 3.7 and was also centred 2km underground.

The third followed at 2.22am, magnitude 2.2 and one kilometre deep, and the fourth at 5.20am at the same depth and of magnitude 2.9.

Wallop Mekphrueksawong, public works director of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, said the quakes were centred about 66 kilometres north of Srinagarind dam in the same district and 63 kilometres east of the Vajiralongkorn dam in Thong Pha Phum district.

The series of quakes had no impact on the dams, he said.