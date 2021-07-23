Ministry launches vaccine drive for elderly foreigners

The Disease Control Department, the Central Vaccination Centre, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry have launched Covid-19 vaccination services for elderly foreigners residing in Thailand.

The ministry's Consular Affairs Department opened mass vaccination services for foreigners living in Thailand from Monday at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok.

According to the departments, foreigners over 75 who have not received a jab can walk in for vaccinations from 9am–4pm at Gates 2, 3 and 4.

They must present their passport and proof of residence, such as a visa or a work permit.

Meanwhile, for those aged 60–74 residing in Bangkok and five neighbouring provinces (Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon), and who have never received a vaccine, pre-registration is required via https://forms.gle/ULAqvx8eiDoX3v5Q9

After completing registration, individuals will receive an appointment notification and additional details via SMS or email within two days.

Registration for vaccination for foreigners aged 60-74 as of Thursday at 1pm was 1,966 people.

Tanee Sangrat, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, sent a reminder tweet that this inoculation drive is only for those over the age of 60. He said many foreigners under 60 had showed up at the vaccination centre.