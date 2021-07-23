Record 14,575 new Covid cases

An overweight man on Thursday receives his vaccination against Covid-19 at Bang Sue Grand Station which now provides services for three groups without bookings. They are people who weigh 100kg or more, women who are 12-weeks pregnant or more and people aged 60 and over. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

There were record 14,575 new Covid-19 cases and 114 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 13,503 cases in the general population and 1,072 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 7,775 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 438,844 Covid-19 patients, 292,726 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 467,707 Covid-19 cases, 320,152 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,717 in the third wave and 3,811 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 13,655 on Thursday when the country logged 87 new fatalities.