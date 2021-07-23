Bangkok has 23 community isolation centres ready to open

Reweewan Lekhanavin, director of Satree Wat Mahaprutaram Girls’ School in Bangkok's Bang Rak district, on Thursday inspects a centre at the school for ‘green’ Covid-19 patients awaiting hospital beds. The school has adapted two floors of its four-storey building as a waiting centre, with 40 beds. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration plans to open 53 community isolation centres by early next month for Covid-19 cases waiting for hospital admission, city governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Friday.

City Hall was ready to open 23 such isolation centres right away, with 3,390 beds for patients who could not do home isolation.

It intends to open at least one isolation centre per district, he said.

By early next month, it will open a total of 53, with 6,013 beds for Covid-19 cases waiting for hospital beds.