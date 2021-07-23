Section
Another 1,070 cases in Samut Sakhon
Thailand
General

Another 1,070 cases in Samut Sakhon

published : 23 Jul 2021 at 13:28

writer: Online Reporters

Samut Sakhon governor Veersak Vichitsangsri, centre, inspects a community isolation centre for Covid-19 infected people at Wat Suan Som in Ban Phaeo district, Samut Sakhon on Thursday. Samut Sakhon, one of 13 dark-red zoned provinces has set up more than 30 community isolation centres to separate infected people from their families. (Photo: Veersak Vichitsangsri, Samut Sakhon governor Facebook page)
SAMUT SAKHON: Another 1,070 coronavirus infections were reported in dark-red zoned Samut Sakhon province on Friday.

No new deaths were reported.

Of the new infections, 787 were confirmed at hospitals andr 283 detected via mass testing. No new infections were found at bubbled and sealed factories or the prison.

The cases found at hospitals comprised 674 people living in Samut Sakhon (456 Thais and 218 foreign nationals) and 113 people from other provinces (104 Thais and 9 foreign nationals).  

The 283 cases found by mass testing were 177 Thais and 106 foreign nationals, the provincial public relations office said on its Facebook page on Friday.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 39,395 of whom 27,927 had recovered, with 557 discharged over the previous 24 hours, the announcement said. 

 A total of 11,376 were still under treatment at hospitals. Accumulated fatalities stood at 92.

