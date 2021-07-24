53 isolation centres on way

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration plans to open 53 community isolation centres by early next month for Covid-infected people awaiting hospital admission, city governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Friday.

City Hall was ready to open 23 such centres right away, with 3,390 beds for patients who cannot self-isolate at home.

It intends to open at least one isolation centre per district, he said.

By early next month, it will open a total of 53, with 6,013 beds.

Meanwhile, another 1,070 coronavirus infections were reported in Samut Sakhon province yesterday.

The provincial public health office later said on its Facebook page that there were two new deaths.

Of the new infections, 787 were confirmed at hospitals while 283 were detected via mass testing. No new infections were found at bubbled and sealed factories or at the prison.

The hospital cases comprised 674 people living in Samut Sakhon (456 Thais and 218 foreign nationals) and 113 people from other provinces (104 Thais and nine foreign nationals).

Of the 283 cases found by mass testing, 177 were Thais and 106 were foreigners, the provincial public relations office said on its Facebook page yesterday.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 39,395 of whom 27,927 had recovered, the office said.