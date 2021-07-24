119 Covid deaths, 14,260 new cases reported Saturday

Local volunteers from the Bangkok Community Help Foundation unload food supplies for families in a remote community in Phra Kanong district in Bangkok on Friday as Covid-19 cases in the country continue to reach new highs. (AFP photo)

The country had 119 new Covid-19 fatalities and 14,269 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

There were 13,605 cases in the general population and 655 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 453,104 Covid-19 patients, 300,363 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 481,967 Covid-19 cases, 327,789 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 3,836 in the third wave and 3,930 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.



