1,000+ cluster at Phetchabun's chicken factory

Health workers conduct mass testing among workers at Golden Line Business Co’s chicken processing factory under Sahafarms Group in Bung Sam Phan district, Phetchabun province, on Saturday. (Photo supplied by local leaders in tambon Kanju, Bung Sam Phan district)

PHETCHABUN: More than 1,000 coronavirus infections were detected using rapid antigen test kits at a chicken processing plant in Bung Sam Phan district of this province. Most of them were Myanmar migrant workers.

Mass testing was conducted at Golden Line Business Co’s chicken processing factory under Sahafarms Group at tambon Kanju in Bung Sam Phan district. Provincial authorities had earlier been notified by Bung Sam Phan Hospital on Thursday that two migrant workers there tested positive for Covid-19, said a source.

An initial investigation found some construction workers had left their camps in at-risk Greater Bangkok for Phetchabun province to work at the factory.

The cluster prompted the provincial communicable disease control panel to close the factory for four days from July 23 to July 26.

Health workers began conducting Covid-19 tests among 7,500 workers at the factory using antigen test kits on Thursday. About 2,950 workers took the tests and 1,068 of them tested positive, said the source.

Mass testing was being conducted among the remaining workers and the tests would be completed on Saturday, said the source.

Authorities have told people living at villages near the factory who came into contact with infected workers to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The infected workers would stay at a field hospital with 1,291 beds. The number of beds would be increased by 2,000 beds, said the source.

So far, some 3,000 workers at the chicken processing plant have been given two doses of Covid-19 vaccine. Another 1,500 workers received the first jab.

Golden Line Business Co has set a target to vaccinate all migrant workers and staff working at the factory on Sunday.

Security officers and community leaders have jointly set up seven screening checkpoints at communities around the chicken processing plant with the funding from the company, said the source.

Phetchabun governor Krit Khongmuang on Saturday confirmed many workers at the factory got infected with Covid-19.

On Friday, health workers had conducted Covid-19 tests on over 3,000 workers and more than 1,000 tested positive, said the governor. The factory had around 6,000 workers, he added.

Over 90% of workers at this factory had received Covid-19 jabs but many got infected with the virus, said the governor. A disease investigation was being conducted.

The governor said he has ordered residents living in 3 villages around the factory not to leave their homes from July 23 to Aug 6.

Thai media reported that Golden Line Business Co produces and exports frozen chicken. The factory has the largest proportion of Myanmar workers in the province.