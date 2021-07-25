Over 3,000 workers infected with Covid-19 at Phetchabun chicken plant

Health workers conduct mass testing among workers at Golden Line Business Co's chicken processing factory, a subsidiary of Saha Farms Group, in Bung Sam Phan district, Phetchabun province on Saturday. So far, over 3,000 workers have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)

PHETCHABUN: Covid-19 testing continued on most of the workers at the chicken processing plant in Bung Sam Phan district of this northern province on Saturday and so far 3,117 have been found positive for the virus.

Sompong Thongnoonui, the district chief, said Covid-19 testing was conducted on workers of the factory of Golden Line Business Co, a subsidiary of Saha Farms Group, on Saturday.



As of 8pm on Saturday, 6,587 of the factory's 7,200 workers were tested and 3,117 were found positive.



The remaining 613 workers would be tested on Sunday morning and the results were expected on the same day, Mr Sompong said.



On Friday, health workers conducted Covid-19 tests on over 3,000 workers and more than 1,000 tested positive.



This prompted the provincial communicable disease committee to order the factory closed for four days from July 23-26.



Mr Sompong said the infected workers had been separated for treatment at a field hospital of the factory. Most of them were asymtomatic or had mild symptoms of Covid-19. With an x-ray machine borrowed from a private hospital, the infected would have their lungs scanned.



The factory had a total of 7,200 workers - 2,580 Thais and 4,620 migrants, most of them from Myanmar.