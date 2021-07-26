Record 15,376 new Covid cases

Large crowds wait for Covid-19 vaccinations at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

There were record 15,376 new Covid-19 cases and 87 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

There were 14,335 cases in the general population and 1,041 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 6,782 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 483,815 Covid-19 patients, 314,049 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 512,678 Covid-19 cases, 341,475 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 4,052 in the third wave and 4,146 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 15,335 on Sunday when the country logged 129 new fatalities.