Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Covid-19 train cancelled
Thailand
General

Covid-19 train cancelled

published : 26 Jul 2021 at 11:14

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Nakhon Ratchasima train station in Muang district (file photo).
Nakhon Ratchasima train station in Muang district (file photo).

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A special train scheduled to take Covid-19 patients home from Bangkok to the Northeast on Monday was cancelled, with the State Railway of Thailand saying there were too few passengers.

The government earlier instructed SRT to make available a train with 14 carriages to take Covid-19 patients from Bangkok to their home provinces in the Northeast for treatment.

The train was scheduled to leave Bangkok on Monday for Ubon Ratchathani province with 1,489 people, another 1,400 for Nong Khai on Thursday and 1,500 for Ubon Ratchathani on Friday.

On Sunday afternoon officials found that most patients who earlier booked places on  Monday's train had already returned home in ambulances, rescue vehicles or chartered buses. Some other patients were diagnosed recovered and discharged.

The few remaining patients made it impracticable to operate the train and the Transport Ministry had deployed buses and rescue vehicles to take them to the Northeast instead.

Earlier, 296 patients booked on Monday's train to Nakhon Ratchasima, 203 to Buri Ram, 99 to Yasothon, 303 to Si Sa Ket, 243 to Surin, 51 to Amnat Charoen and 294 to Ubon Ratchathani.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Beijing urges Washington to stop 'demonising' China as US official visits

BEIJING: Beijing urged Washington to stop "demonising" China on Monday as rancour marked the start of talks with the highest-level US envoy to visit under President Joe Biden's administration.

11:45
World

Malaysia PM faces parliament for first time in turbulent 2021

Malaysia’s parliament sat for the first time this year on Monday, providing lawmakers an opportunity to grill Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over his government’s handling of the pandemic and the economy.

11:39
Thailand

Covid-19 train cancelled

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A special train scheduled to take Covid-19 patients home from Bangkok to the Northeast on Monday was cancelled, with the State Railway of Thailand saying there were too few passengers.

11:14