Ayutthaya logs 255 new cases, 3 deaths; beds full

Thailand
General

published : 26 Jul 2021 at 13:25

writer: Sunthorn Pongpao

A centre for Covid-19 patients waiting for hospital beds, in Tha Rua district, Ayutthaya province. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)
AYUTTHAYA: A total of 255 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths were reported to the provincial communicable disease committee on Monday, governor Panu Yaemsri said.

The new cases increased the total number to 6,961 and the death toll to 52.

Mr Panu said the roughly 1,500 beds at main and field hospitals in the province were fully occupied. As soon as patients were diagonosed as recovered and discharged they would be replaced by the nearly 600 patients who were now waiting for beds in various communities.

The governor said he had instructed authorities in all 16 districts to set up isolation centres where people infected with Covid-19 could wait for hospital beds.

So far, 22 centres had been set up and could take 660 people in total, and 47 others were nearly completed, he said.

