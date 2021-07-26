Covid cases nearly reach provinces' capacities

Covid-19 cases from Greater Bangkok have moved to other provinces, says Dr Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. (Screenshot)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has urged authorities in 71 provinces outside Greater Bangkok to prepare Covid-19 home- and community-isolation facilities as their hospitals are about to be overrun.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson said at Government House on Monday that there were 5,948 new Covid-19 cases in Greater Bangkok and 8,373 new Covid-19 cases in the 71 provinces in the past 24 hours.

The new cases there, which made up 59% of all new cases nationwide, have for the first time exceeded the toll in Greater Bangkok, which accounted for 41%, she said.

"This happens as Covid-19 cases from Greater Bangkok arrived in other provinces," Dr Apisamai said.

Many cases from Greater Bangkok were recorded in Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit, Nakhon Sawan, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Mukdahan, Si Sa Ket, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon and Ubon Ratchathani.

The new cases in the North, Northeast and South were infected returnees from the dark-red zones heavily hit by Covid-19.

"These provinces must be on alert because their resources are about to reach capacities. In some provinces, 70% of hospital beds were occupied, with rising numbers of fatalities and cases. Local hospitals may not be able to handle all cases and they may need home- or community-isolation centres," Dr Apisamai said.