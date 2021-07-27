Heavy rain forecast for 22 provinces

Flooding in Mae Ramat district of Tak on Monday. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, in his capacity as the chairman of the National Water Resources Committee, has ordered all relevant state agencies to prepare for major downpours across 22 provinces which may trigger flash floods and landslides on Tuesday.

Gen Prawit's assistant spokesman, Patchasak Patirupanont, said the deputy PM had ordered the Office of National Water Resources, the Interior Ministry and the Royal Irrigation Department to provide assistance to those who might be affected by the heavy rain brought on by the strong southwesterly monsoon winds which are prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Military units across 22 provinces which are expected to be hit by downpours have also been alerted, Maj Gen Patchasak said, adding severe weather warnings are currently in effect in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Nayok, Rayong, Kanchanaburi and some areas of Bangkok.

According to an announcement by the Meteorological Department on Monday, heavy rain is expected across the North, the upper Northeast and the East today, bringing with it an increased risk of flash flooding and high waves in open waters.

Strong winds are expected to whip up waves of up to 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea off the coast of Phangnga. With waves likely to exceed 3 metres during thunderstorms, all ships have been instructed to proceed with caution, while smaller boats have been ordered to stay ashore.

Maj Gen Patchasak went on to say that military units in the area have been given orders by Gen Prawit to provide immediate assistance to people in the area who may have been affected by the flash floods and mudslides.

Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Monday reported flash floods and landslides in Mae Hong Son, Loei, Kalasin, Yasothon, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Trat and Pattani.

While 77 households were affected, no injuries or fatalities were reported.