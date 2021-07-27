Section
118 new Covid deaths, 14,150 cases announced Tuesday
Thailand
General

118 new Covid deaths, 14,150 cases announced Tuesday

published : 27 Jul 2021 at 07:40

writer: Online Reporters

A stadium in Bangkok's Min Buri district is transformed into a community isolation centre for Covid-19 patients with 200 beds. The facility, which is under the supervision of medical personnel from City Hall and Navamin 9 Hospital, is likely to open on Thursday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
A stadium in Bangkok's Min Buri district is transformed into a community isolation centre for Covid-19 patients with 200 beds. The facility, which is under the supervision of medical personnel from City Hall and Navamin 9 Hospital, is likely to open on Thursday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand logged 118 new Covid-19 fatalities and 14,150 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

The new numbers marked a fall in new cases but a jump in fatalities compared to the nationwide tally announced on Monday.

The 14,150 new cases comprised 13,905 in the general population and 245 among prison inmates.

On Monday, 9,168 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 497,965 Covid-19 patients, 323,217 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 526,828 Covid-19 cases, 350,643 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 4,170 in the third wave and 4,264 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

-- More to follow from the afternoon briefing --

