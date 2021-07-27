118 new Covid fatalities, 14,150 new cases

A worker puts the finishing touches at a new community isolation centre for Covid-19 patients at a stadium in Min Buri district, Bangkok, on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

There were 118 new Covid-19 cases and 14,150 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 13,905 cases in the general population and 245 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 9,168 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 497,965 Covid-19 patients, 323,217 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 526,828 Covid-19 cases, 350,643 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 4,170 in the third wave and 4,264 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.