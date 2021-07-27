Hong Kong queried about 61kg heroin seizure

Thailand has asked Hong Kong for information about the seizure of 61 kilogrammes of heroin by customs officials there on July 22, Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkol said.

The drugs were found by Hong Kong customs officials concealed in instant rice vermicelli seasoning packets, in a seaborne consignment declared as snacks shipped from Bangkok.



The heroin was worth about US$65 million (2.1 billion baht) at current black-market prices, officials said.



Mr Wichai said the ONCB had asked Hong Kong which port the consignment was sent from and which company shipped it. His office would use the information in investigating the drug network responsible.



Mr Wichai said the ONCB and Hong Kong police had collaborated in several cases that led to the interception of drugs destined for Hong Kong - the latest being crystal methamphetamine concealed in picture frames.