Night owls arrested in Pattaya raids

Eleven foreigners and one Thai were found gathered together and drinking alcohol in the Fat Boy Bar&Grill shop in Bang Lamung, Pattaya, during a police raid on Monday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Seventy-eight Thai and foreign tourists were arrested for violating the Covid-19 emergency decree during raids on two shops in Pattaya on Monday night, police said.

About 8pm, Nong Prue police led by Pol Col Decha Chidsonghong raided the Fat Boy Bar & Grill at the mouth of Soi Boonsampan 5/1 in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.



Eleven foreigners and one Thai were found drinking beer in the basement of the shop.



About 9.30pm, administrative officials and Bang Lamung police searched the Bamboo shop at Moo 5 in tambon Nong Prue.



They found 66 tourists, 37 Thais and 29 foreigners, eating and drinking alcohol in the shop.



Both groups were taken to Bang Lamung police station and charged with violating the ban on gatherings imposed by the provincial communicable disease committee under the emergency decree.