All health workers to get Pfizer shots

A health volunteer administers the Covid-19 vaccine at the Bang Sue Grand Station, the largest vaccination centre in Bangkok, on Tuesday. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Public Health Ministry insists the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, which was donated by the United States and expected to arrive on Wednesday, will be given to all frontline health workers across the country.

“I can confirm that this batch of Pfizer vaccine will be enough to vaccinate all frontline health workers and public health officials,” deputy permanent secretary for health Sura Wisedsak said on Tuesday.

Dr Sura said that the Pfizer vaccine will be offered as a booster shot for frontline units, some of whom have already received an AstraZeneca booster.

All 77 provinces have been instructed to send lists of frontline medical workers who want to receive the vaccine from both private and state hospitals to the Disease Control Department. A meeting will be held on Wednesday to discuss arrangements to distribute the vaccine, he said.

The shots should be administered within a month as the Pfizer vaccine will likely expire within 30 days if kept at 2-8°C, Dr Sura said.

Any vaccine remaining will likely go to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women and those suffering from underlying diseases in the 13 worst-hit provinces, he added.

Meanwhile, the Mor Mai Thon (impatient doctor) group, Nurses Connect group, public health personnel network and other related groups gathered outside the US embassy on Tuesday to submit a letter asking it to help scrutinise the government's Pfizer vaccine distribution.

Transparency in the government’s vaccine allocation programme has been questioned by medical workers, prompting them to try and make sure the Pfizer vaccine is not wasted and goes to those most in need of it, according to the groups.

Dr Tosaporn Sererak, a member of Pheu Thai Party made a similar call about the mRNA vaccine on July 19.