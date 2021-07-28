Orphaned girls now under state care

SAMUT PRAKAN: Two girls who grabbed public attention after finding their mother dead in their shared room are now in the care of the province's social development and human security office, authorities said on Tuesday.

Samaporn Samwongsa, 11, and Tanyaporn Samwongsa, 9, woke up to find Apaporn Suntarachon, 44, dead on the floor of their rented room in Bang Phli district on Monday morning.

"Although Apaporn's cause of death has yet to be confirmed, the girls were tested with rapid test kits, the results of which came back positive for Covid-19.

Supacha Promsorn, chief of Samut Prakan's child and family welfare home, said her office will look for relatives who would be willing to take them in.

If no one is willing, they will be cared for by the government, Ms Supacha said.