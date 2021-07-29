Samui logs record jump in new cases
published : 29 Jul 2021 at 04:44
News
writer: Post Reporters
SURAT THANI: Koh Samui recorded 20 Covid-19 cases on Wednesay, the highest one-day jump since it reopened to tourism, although local authorities insisted the caseload will not derail the island's sandbox programme.
The discovery of the infections sent off a public health alarm in the island district. Of those diagnosed, 16 belonged to an infection cluster that has been traced to a cashier at a local fitness centre.
Four people infected are a family of three and one foreign national who travelled to the island from Bangkok.
The Samui Plus Model, which emulates the Phuket sandbox programme, was extended to fully-vaccinated foreign tourists with sealed-route tourist itineraries. The programme kicked off on July 15.
The Samui Plus programme also covers nearby Koh Phangan and Koh Tao.
On Wednesday, the Covid-19 situation administration centre in Koh Samui district urged people who visited the Speedy Lounge & Bar nightspot on Lamai beach on July 16 and the Black Bamboo Club on July, 16, 17 and 23 to come for a Covid-19 test at the Koh Samui Hospital if they experience flu-like conditions, or experience a temporary loss of smell or taste.
Meanwhile, 10 fishermen who arrived at Bang Rak pier in tambon Bor Phut from neighbouring Nakhon Si Thammarat were sent for a Covid-19 test.
Anyone outside of Samui who arrived on the island from 13 provinces hardest-hit by Covid-19 as well as 53 other provinces with a high prevalence must undergo a test locally if they do not possess documentary proof of a negative test result obtained within the past 72 hours prior to arrival.
The proof must be issued by a state or privately-run hospital certified to carry out the test by the Department of Medical Sciences.
Koh Samui district chief Theerapong Chuaychu said the Covid-19 infections posed no threat to the sandbox programme. He said authorities have pressed charges against the owners of entertainment venues which stayed open beyond closure times.