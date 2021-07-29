Daily records of Covid deaths and infections reported

Section
Thailand
published : 29 Jul 2021 at 08:12

writer: Online Reporters

Monks pick up donated bedding items at Wat Phon Ploy Wiriyaram in Bang Na district on Wednesday. Monks at the temple are confined in quarantine after 202 monks studying at the Buddhist school there tested positive for Covid-19 last week. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
The country had a record high of 165 new Covid-19 fatalities and a daily record of 17,669 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 17,408 cases in the general population and 261 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 532,167 Covid-19 patients, 352,864 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 561,030 Covid-19 cases, 370,492 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 4,468 in the third wave and 4,562 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 fatalities at 141 was reported on July 17. The previous daily record of 16,533 infections was reported on Wednesday.

