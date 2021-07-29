US, UK donating more vaccine to Thailand

A volunteer from the Zendai organisation checks the blood oxygen level of a woman in home isolation in a Covid-19 stricken community in Nong Chok district in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)

The United States will give Thailand another 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, to underline the long-standing close relations between the two countries, according to a Thai-born US senator.

Tammy Duckworth announced the planned donation, on top of the previously announced 1.5 milion doses, but she did not mention the timeframe or type of vaccine.

"We will be sending no less than 1.5 million doses of the Covid vaccine. In fact, the goal is 2.5 million, but the first shipment is 1.5 (million)," the Bangkok-born senator said during an online forum organised by the East-West Center on Tuesday.

The US administration has already donated 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Thailand, and the shipment is due to be delivered on Friday.

Ms Duckworth said the shipment and the extra 1 million doses reflected the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

The UK Foreign Office will deliver 415,000 donated doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand next month, the embassy announced on its Twitter account on Thursday.

It is part of the 9-million-plus doses the UK government is donating to other countries and to the Covax programme.