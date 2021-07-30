117 new Covid fatalities, 17,345 new cases

Health officials conduct nasal swab tests with Covid-19 antigen test kits on the first-floor parking garage of Building B of the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

There were 117 new Covid-19 fatalities and 17,345 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 16,664 cases in the general population and 681 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 10,678 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 549,512 Covid-19 patients, 353,744 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 578,375 Covid-19 cases, 381,170 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 4,585 in the third wave and 4,679 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.