Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
PCD links 20 cases to old masks
Thailand
General

PCD links 20 cases to old masks

published : 31 Jul 2021 at 10:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has warned people not to insert used face masks into plastic drinking water bottles after more than 20 people became infected with Covid-19 in Nakhon Ratchasima.

The PCD blames the infection on virus-contaminated water bottles.

PCD director-general, Atthapol Charoenchansa, said large numbers of face masks have been used during the pandemic and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has issued a set of guidelines for proper disposal of used face masks.

However, some households place used masked in drinking water bottles, mistakenly believing that this would be for the sake of the safety of rubbish collectors, Mr Atthapol said.

"This is a misunderstanding," he said.

If the bottles are not incinerated, rubbish collectors have to remove the used masks from the bottles, putting them at serious risk of contracting the disease, he said.

A 73-year-old man who made a living by collecting and selling recyclable waste in Muang district was reportedly infected with Covid-19 after coming into contact with plastic bottles contaminated with the virus.

The man reportedly spread the disease to 20 people, including family and neighbours.

As many as 4.4 billion drinking water bottles are manufactured annually, and uncontaminated bottles are recycled, according to the PCD.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

PCD links 20 cases to old masks

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) has warned people not to insert used face masks into plastic drinking water bottles after more than 20 people became infected with Covid-19 in Nakhon Ratchasima.

10:00
Business

Demand for cement hit by shutdowns

The one-month closure of construction worker camps to curb the spread of Covid-19 has decreased domestic demand for cement and building materials by 20%, says Siam Cement Group (SCG), Thailand's largest cement maker and industrial conglomerate.

09:00
Thailand

Daily records 178 Covid deaths, 18,912 new cases

The country had a record high of 178 new Covid-19 fatalities and 18,912 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

08:17