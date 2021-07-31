Chon Buri logs record 1,062 Covid cases, 6 deaths

Workers from the Pattaya City Municipality clean a road near Lan Pho Old Market, a well-known seafood market in Pattaya, and its vicinity in Bang Lamung district on Friday morning. (Photo:@Prpattayacity Facebook page)

Chon Buri reported a daily record of 1,062 Covid-19 cases and six more fatalities on Saturday.

Over the past six days, the province reported 795, 867, 884, 864, 982 and 914 cases, respectively.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 25,482 cases. Of them, 13,406 had already recovered, with 547 discharged over the past 24 hours. A total of 11,950 remained at hospital.

The six new deaths brought the total to 126, the provincial public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Most of the new cases caught the disease from family members (213), followed by colleagues (97) and infected people close to them (42).

Another 21 cases had at-risk jobs while 14 got infected from workplaces. A new cluster at Dae-A Electronics (Thailand) Co Ltd in Ban Bung district found 12 cases. Another three cases were medical workers. Two had been to Bangkok and Khon Kaen.

Another 315 people came into contact with previously confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 343 cases were being investigated, the provincial public health office said.

Bang Lamung district saw the highest number of new cases (239), followed by Muang district (236), Si Racha (221), Ban Bung (148) and Phanat Nikhom (81).

Chon Buri, one of 13 areas designated dark-red zones of maximum and strict Covid-19 control, reported 40 clusters — workplaces (21), construction workers’ camps (10), markets (5) and communities (4), according to the provincial public health office.