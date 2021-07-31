Three fleeing inmates caught, two more sought

Escapees had fled Covid screening facility for new prisoners in Suphan Buri

Two of the three recaptured inmates from a temporary detention facility at Suphan Buri prison sit by the side of a road after being found in a nearby grove in Muang district of Suphan Buri late Friday. (Photo: @HereinUThongCity Facebook page)

SUPHAN BURI: Three of five male inmates who escaped from the Suphan Buri prison have been recaptured and a manhunt is under way for the two remaining escapees.

The inmates escaped from a temporary detention facility at the prison late Friday night.

The facility was being used as a Covid-19 screening centre for new inmates before they were sent to the main prison. Inmates awaiting Covid tests also stayed in the building.

Three of the escapees encountered patrol police and fled into a nearby grove in tambon Tha Rahad of Muang district, Thai media reported.

Police deployed to the scene surrounded the area and later recaptured the trio.

The five inmates had escaped through the ceiling of the living quarters at the Lad Sam Roi temporary detention facility, said Corrections Department director-general Ayut Sinthoppan, citing a report from Somsak Khiew-on, the Suphan Buri prison chief.

The two men still at large were identified as Arthit Klinkhachorn and Sakhon Muenthip, both of whom had been convicted of drug offences.