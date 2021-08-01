Phuket Sandbox to press on: PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government will continue to carry out the Phuket Sandbox model under stricter measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The government will continue to run the Phuket Sandbox model to welcome foreign travellers as Phuket has stepped up measures to control the spread of Covid-19, such as imposing curbs on labourers in the province, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri, quoting the prime minister.

Moreover, more businesses and activities with the risk of being exposed to the Covid-19 coronavirus will be closed to contain the pandemic from Aug 3-16, he said.

Mr Anucha said the Phuket Sandbox model which opened on July 1 has generated around 749 million baht in revenue.

Mr Anucha's move followed public criticism about the fate of the sandbox model after Phuket has recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases every day.

However, he said most cases in Phuket contracted the disease from other provinces, so the programme has not been affected by such transmissions. He said if Thailand succeeds, the government will expand similar projects to other tourist attractions.