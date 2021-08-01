Majority feel restriction on freedom of expression: Suan Dusit Poll

A woman wears a face mask with a message "Freedom of expression is not a crime" during a rally on May 20 against legal action against youths participating in anti-government protests. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A slight majority of people think their freedom of expression has been restricted at the time the country is severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the government's ability to cope with the crisis has been questioned by the public, according to an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted in an online platform on 2,121 people throughout the country from July 26-29 to compile their opinions on their freedom of expression in the Covid-19 crisis.



Concerning this matter, a majority or 53.99% of the respondent said their freedom of expression had been restricted - with 33.64% saying such freedom had been limited and 20.35% saying they felt having little freedom of doing so. On the other side, 24.76% said they had much freedom and 21.25% said they had moderate freedom of doing so.



Asked to comment on the current situation, with each respondent allowed to choose more than one answers, 91.71% said the Covid-19 pandemic had been of grave concerns with more lives being lost; 87.35% said the pandemic caused hardships and mental problems; 80.81% said most people had not been vaccinated; and, 70.72% said the situation was critical with no ways out in sight.



Asked though which channel they usually express their opinions, 69.33% said they did so in direct talks with other people; 60.09% did so on LINE chats; 40.83% did so on Facebook posts; 38.61% did so on telephone conversations; and, 17.22% did so by posting on Twitter.



Asked what should be done in expressing opinions, 73.38% said the right to expression of other people should be respected; 66.24% said people should be careful in exercising their rights; 65.04% said the opinions made should be constructive, suggesting ways of solving problems; 58.47% the opinions should not be provocative or not causing disunity; and, 57.22% said the opinions should be made within a proper limit.



Asked whether they agreed with actors, actresses and influencers coming out to express their opinions during this time, 68.88% agreed; 16.22% disagreed; and, 14.90% were uncertain.