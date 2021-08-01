Covid outbreak prompts closure of market in South

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Khu Khwang, the largest fresh market in the Nakhon Si Thammarat municipality, has been closed for seven days -- from Aug 1-7 -- after several traders were found to have been infected with Covid-19, the provincial communicable disease committee announced.

On Tuesday, active case-finding will be conducted on all traders in the market, which will be disinfected. The traders are required to move thier vegetables, fruits, meat and other products out of the market on that day.



Strict measures have been taken in the southern province after clusters of new Covid-19 infections, totalling about 400, were found at three markets in Muang district and at rubberwood processing factories in Bang Khan and Thung Song districts.



Most of the infections, particularly among migrant workers at the rubberwood processing factories, were found to be of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The latest closure order was signed by Kanop Ketchart, the municipality mayor.