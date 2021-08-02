Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Former southern MP Decha dies from Covid-19
Thailand
General

Former southern MP Decha dies from Covid-19

published : 2 Aug 2021 at 12:41

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

Former MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, the late Decha Samart.
Former MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, the late Decha Samart.

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Decha Samart, a former MP for this southern province, died from Covid-19 at Songklanagarind Hospital in Songkhla's Hat Yai district on Sunday.

His relatives said Decha caught the virus while accompanying teacher friends to Pattani province for eye treatment.

He was admitted to Songklanagarind Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Samart was elected an MP for the long disbanded Palang Dharma Party in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Constituency 1 in 1992.

Seventy-seven new Covid-19 infections were reported to the provincial communicable disease committee on Monday. The province's accumulated number of infections was 3,900, of whom 2,366 had recovered and 34 had died.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Media, human rights lawyers ask court to annul PM's order

Media outlets and human rights lawyers petitioned the Civil Court on Monday to void a new prime ministerial order under the state of emergency decree that they believe threatens press freedom and freedom of expression.

14:00
World

Millions under virus lockdown as China battles Delta outbreak

BEIJING: Millions of people were confined to their homes in China Monday as the country tried to contain its largest coronavirus outbreak in months with mass testing and travel curbs.

13:45
World

5.9 magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Papua

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's easternmost Papua region Monday, the United States Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning or immediate reports of damage.

13:13