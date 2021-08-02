Former southern MP Decha dies from Covid-19

Former MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, the late Decha Samart.

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Decha Samart, a former MP for this southern province, died from Covid-19 at Songklanagarind Hospital in Songkhla's Hat Yai district on Sunday.

His relatives said Decha caught the virus while accompanying teacher friends to Pattani province for eye treatment.



He was admitted to Songklanagarind Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.



Samart was elected an MP for the long disbanded Palang Dharma Party in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Constituency 1 in 1992.



Seventy-seven new Covid-19 infections were reported to the provincial communicable disease committee on Monday. The province's accumulated number of infections was 3,900, of whom 2,366 had recovered and 34 had died.