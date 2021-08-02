Ayutthaya logs hundreds more Covid cases

Health workers set up a vaccination booking centre at an unknown location in Ayutthaya. (Photo supplied)

AYUTTHAYA: The communicable disease committee of this Central province reported 334 new Covid-19 infections and two more deaths on Monday.

Of the new infections, 127 were at factories and 145 were family transmissions. This raised accumulated total cases to 9,361.

The two fatalities lifted the provincial Covid death toll ro 74.

Adisak Pancharoenvorakul, secretary to the chairman of the Ayutthaya Provincial Administration Organisation, said he had been informed that the Chulabhorn Royal Academy would fill an order for 231,320 doses of Sinipharm vaccine placed by the PAO, enough for 115,660 people.

The first batch of 34,340 doses would be delivered by Aug 30.



Mr Adisak said the vaccine would be administered to people who had registered for inoculation.

However, priority would be given to Bang Pa-in, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Wang Noi and Uthai districts, which were the most at-risk areas.



He said the PAO intended to order more vaccine for people still waiting for their first dose.

Ayutthaya is one of the 29 provinces designated dark-red zones subject to maximum disease control and extra restrictions.