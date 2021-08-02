Prisons' first harvest of green chiretta in Sept: Somsak

Nittchaphan Chalermtrakarnwong shows fa talai jone in capsules given to people for free at her herbal medicine clinic in Phra Pradaeng district in Samut Prakan on July 24, 2021. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Prisons throughout the country are expected to produce a large quantity of green chiretta or fa talai jone (Andrographis paniculata) from the first harvest in September, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Monday.

Mr Somsak told a video conference call with Corrections Department director-general Ayut Sinthoppan and commanders of prisons across the country that the harvest would be sufficient for the production of about eight million capsules.

The justice minister said he had ordered prisons throughout the country to grow the herbal plant, and the first harvest would be collected from 8 rai of land on Sept 2.



The next harvest would be made on Oct 22 and more in the following months from a total of 50 rai.



"Fa talai jone may be in short of supply during this time, but it will later become plentiful. Every prison should have its own management plan and report to the director-general of the Corrections Department. We are now a large centre for information on the actual use of green chiretta with prison inmates," Mr Somsak said.



Mr Ayut said green chiretta initially proved effective in the treatment of inmates with mild Covid-19 symptoms at Narathiwat and Chiang Mai prisons. It had since been used at other prisons to prevent inmates in the green group with mild symptoms from declining into the yellow and red groups with moderate-to-serious symptoms.



Mr Somsak on Monday handed over six million capsules of green chiretta for distribution to various prisons and detention centres throughout the country.