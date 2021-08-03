Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer
Thailand
General

Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer

Public query fairness of vaccine allocation

published : 3 Aug 2021 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

The first 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the US administration arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday. (US embassy in Thailand photo)
The first 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the US administration arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday. (US embassy in Thailand photo)

The Ministry of Public Health insisted that all medical health staff, along with rescuers and undertakers, will definitely get the Pfizer vaccine, as long as they fit the ministry's guidelines for mRNA-based vaccination.

The ministry on Monday said the sub-committee on disease immunity enhancement decided on Sunday to set up guidelines for 1,503,450 doses of Pfizer donated by the US that arrived in the country on Friday.

Some 700,000 doses will be given to medical staff. However, this number has raised questions among the public over the fairness of the vaccine distribution plan, because many medical personnel will miss the opportunity to get it because they don't match the ministry's criteria.

Dr Sira Wisetsak, the ministry's deputy permanent secretary who is in charge of vaccine management, explained that all medical staff and frontline health workers at risk of being infected with Covid-19 will get the Pfizer vaccine. He said 700,000 doses was enough for all medical staff and frontline worker numbers.

"All medical staff and frontline workers, including rescuers and undertakers will get the vaccine under our criteria," Dr Sira told the press conference.

"We believed our criteria covers all medical staff who are in need. And the number of vaccines can cover them all," he said.

"If we have vaccines left, we will later consider allocating them to other groups in need," he added.

Many civil society groups urged the department to give the Pfizer shot to all medical staff without any conditions because they are all at high risk of contracting Covid-19.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, chief of the Department of Disease Control, made it clear that medical staff, frontline workers, students and officers who have close contact with Covid-19 patients will get the vaccine if they have received one or two doses of Sinovac or Sinopharm.

Those who not received any vaccines will also be eligible for two full doses of Pfizer, he said.

However, he added that those who have received both Sinovac and AstraZeneca doses, or had AstraZeneca as a booster dose, are not recommended to have Pfizer.

"For these cases, they have a high level of immunity for the time being so there is no need to get Pfizer. But they should register so they will get the vaccine later when there is enough information about it to do so or if we get more Pfizer vaccines in the future," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Itthiporn Khanacharoen, secretary-general of the Medical Council of Thailand, voiced his appreciation about the subcommittee's decision, saying that he would like to thank the ministry for listening to all concerned voices to create transparency.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Ananda to appeal

Ananda Development plans to appeal the verdict of the Central Administrative Court, which revoked a notification document to allow the construction or modification of Ashton Asoke.

07:10
Thailand

Free rides along Red Line until November

The three-month trial period on the Red Line electric commuter train service officially began with a soft launch presided over by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha via video conference on Monday.

06:19
Thailand

Lockdown compensation

Starting from Tuesday, people in 16 provinces affected by the government's partial Covid-19 lockdown will receive the same rates of financial aid as 13 other provinces.

06:00