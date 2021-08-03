Section
147 new Covid fatalities, 18,901 new cases
Thailand
General

147 new Covid fatalities, 18,901 new cases

published : 3 Aug 2021 at 07:51

writer: Online Reporters

People from the Team Dharma Thurakij group offfer a drink made of assorted herbs free of charge in Bangkok on Monday. The herbs mixed in the drink, including fingerroot, are believed to help ward off Covid-19. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
People from the Team Dharma Thurakij group offfer a drink made of assorted herbs free of charge in Bangkok on Monday. The herbs mixed in the drink, including fingerroot, are believed to help ward off Covid-19. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

There were 147 new Covid-19 fatalities and 18,901 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 18,158 cases in the general population and 743 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 18,590 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 623,322 Covid-19 patients, 410,405 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 652,185 Covid-19 cases, 437,831 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 5,221 in the third wave and 5,315 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

