Insurgents attack military base, ranger killed, 4 wounded

Kiatikachorn Nakdee, a member of Ranger Company 4541, was killed in an insurgent attack on a ranger base in Narathiwat's Tak Bai district early on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

NARATHIWAT: One ranger was killed and four others seriously wounded when insurgents attacked the 45th Ranger Task Force operations base in Tak Bai district early on Tuesday, police reported.

The attack on the base, near Ban Khae Lae in tambon Na Nak, began about 2.50am. The attackers threw pipe bombs into the compound and opened fire with military-grade weapons.

The rangers returned fire. The fight lasted about 15 minutes and then the attackers left.



One ranger, Kiatikachorn Nakdee, was killed. Four others, all of Ranger Company 4541, were seriously wounded. They were admitted to Sungai Kolok Hospital.



As they withdrew, the insurgents detonated bombs placed at several electricity poles, causing a power blackout in the area.