Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Insurgents attack military base, ranger killed, 4 wounded
Thailand
General

Insurgents attack military base, ranger killed, 4 wounded

published : 3 Aug 2021 at 11:09

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Kiatikachorn Nakdee, a member of Ranger Company 4541, was killed in an insurgent attack on a ranger base in Narathiwat's Tak Bai district early on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)
Kiatikachorn Nakdee, a member of Ranger Company 4541, was killed in an insurgent attack on a ranger base in Narathiwat's Tak Bai district early on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

NARATHIWAT: One ranger was killed and four others seriously wounded when insurgents attacked the 45th Ranger Task Force operations base in Tak Bai district early on Tuesday, police reported.

The attack on the base, near Ban Khae Lae in tambon Na Nak, began about 2.50am. The attackers threw pipe bombs into the compound and opened fire with military-grade weapons.

The rangers returned fire. The fight lasted about 15 minutes and then the attackers left.

One ranger, Kiatikachorn Nakdee, was killed. Four others, all of Ranger Company 4541, were seriously wounded. They were admitted to Sungai Kolok Hospital.

As they withdrew, the insurgents detonated bombs placed at several electricity poles, causing a power blackout in the area.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Duterte retained US military deal as ‘concession’ for vaccines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said US vaccine donations convinced him to keep a military deal between the two long-time allies that forms a key part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to counter Chinese influence in the region.

11:30
Thailand

Chon Buri has 5 more Covid deaths, record 1,359 new cases

CHON BURI: This eastern province reported five more deaths and a record 1,359 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with most infections found in three districts - Muang, Si Racha and Bang Lamung.

11:14
Thailand

Insurgents attack military base, ranger killed, 4 wounded

NARATHIWAT: One ranger was killed and four others seriously wounded when insurgents attacked the 45th Ranger Task Force operations base in Tak Bai district early on Tuesday, police reported.

11:09