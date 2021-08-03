Chon Buri has 5 more Covid deaths, record 1,359 new cases

People queue for a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Pattaya City Hospital in Pattaya township, Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province on July 22. (Photo: Prpattayacity Facebook page)

CHON BURI: This eastern province reported five more deaths and a record 1,359 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with most infections found in three districts - Muang, Si Racha and Bang Lamung.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 29,129 cases of which 14,965 have already recovered, with 477 discharged over the past 24 hours. A total of 14,026 patients were still being treated at hospitals.

The five latest deaths brought the total to 138 the provincial public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Of the 1,359 new cases, 308 caught the virus from other family members and 224 from colleagues.

Six infections were from two clusters –a construction workers’ camp owned by Benjamas Co in Koh Chan district (4), and Alphacast Co in Muang district (2).

Thirty-one cases had at-risk occupations. Another 20 cases were medical workers. Forty-six were from workplaces in Rayong province.

Three had travelled to Bangkok and one to Samut Sakhon. Another 18 cases caught the disease from infected people close to them and two were infected at a party.

Another 311 people came into contact with since confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 389 infections were being investigated, the provincial public health office said.

Muang district logged the most new cases (342), then Si Racha and Bang Lamuang with 314 each, followed by Phan Thong district (102. The remaining cases were in other districts.

Chon Buri has reported 40 clusters — workplaces (21), construction workers’ camps (10), markets (5) and communities (4).

Over the five days from July 29 to Aug 2, the province reported 982, 914, 1,062, 1,147 and 1,141 new cases, according to provincial public health office figures.

Meanwhile, the Pattaya City Municipality will find more hotels to increase more beds for Covid-19 infected people in the green group, or those with mild or no symptoms.

Manot Nongyai, deputy mayor of Pattaya City Municipality, said there was a surge in hospital admissions at both public and private hospitals in this resort town due to rising Covid-19 cases. The municipality has coordinated with hotels which used to serve as alternative quarantine facilities for those returning from abroad to be hospitels to accommodate rising Covid-19 patients.

The municipality has recently coordinated with D Varee Hoel in Jomtien beach to serve as a hospitel for Covid-19 patients in the green group. It had 400 rooms with 800 beds. After it opened for just one week, the hospitel’s capacity to receive Covid-19 patients to quarantine for 14 days was almost full, said the deputy mayor.

The municipality would closely work with the provincial public health office to survey more hotels for hospitels with a target to find another 800 beds, he said.

Manot Nongyai, deputy mayor of Pattaya City Municipality, says the municipality will find more hotels to serve as hospitels for Covid-19 patients with mind, or no symtomps. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)



