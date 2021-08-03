Promotions, reshuffling at Interior Ministry

Suthipong Juljarern, director-general of the Department of Community Development (DoCD), is promoted to permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry. (Photo: the Department of Community Development)

Suthipong Juljarern, director-general of the Department of Community Development (DoCD), has been promoted to interior permanent secretary in the latest reshuffle of high-ranking officials at the Interior Ministry, said deputy government spokeswoman, Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The shakeup also highlighted the shift of Lampang governor Narongsak Osottanakorn to Pathum Thani governor.

Mr Narongsak was credited with Lampang's success in logging the country’s second-highest vaccine appointment number for senior citizens early in the registration.

He was also a well-known figure behind the 2018 rescue operation of “Moo Pah”, the young “Wild Boar” football team trapped in a cave in Chiang Rai where he previously served as governor.

Incumbent Pathum Thani governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum, who reportedly has close ties to Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, will be transferred to serve as deputy interior permanent secretary.

Mr Suthipong, 57, has three more years left in office before retirement. A political science graduate from Chulalongkorn University, he has rapidly advanced through the ranks and was appointed as provincial governor for Nakhon Nayok for the first time at the relatively young age of 46.

He also served as inspector-general, provincial governor of Saraburi and Chai Nat, a deputy permanent secretary and chief of the Department of Local Administration.

In the record of assets Mr Suthipong and his wife, Wandee Khunchornyakong Juljarern, declared to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the couple own 10.2 billion baht worth of assets between them and have no debt.

Of the amount, 15.7 million baht belongs to Mr Suthipong. The majority of assets are owned by Ms Wandee, who is chairperson of SPCG Public Company Limited, an energy company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Also declared among the couple's assets are two apartments in London, one at Apartment Block 3 at 5 Pearson Square worth 25 million baht and the other at Apartment Centre Point on New Oxford Street worth 83.2 million baht.

The assets also include 11 diamond rings worth a total of 43 million baht and 263 Buddha amulets, altogether priced at 32 million baht.

Meanwhile, Mae Hong Son governor Sitthichai Jindaluang will succeed Mr Narongsak as Lampang governor.

Deputy interior permanent secretary Somkid Chanthamaruek will replace Boontham Lertsukheekasem as director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Mr Boontham will take Mr Suthipong's place as the DoCD chief.

The reshuffle takes effect on Oct 1 which marks the beginning of the new fiscal year.