Record highs 188 new Covid fatalities, 20,200 new cases

A medic walks through a building that is being transformed into an isolation centre for Covid-19 patients on the grounds of Wat Suthi Wararam in Bangkok on Tuesday. The temple's quarantine area is being expanded to accommodate laymen who fall ill with the virus. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

There were new record highs of 188 Covid-19 fatalities and 20,200 cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 20,013 cases in the general population and 187 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 17,975 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 643,522 Covid-19 patients, 428,380 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 672,385 Covid-19 cases, 455,806 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 5,409 in the third wave and 5,503 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 18,912 last Saturday when the country also logged its earlier record high of new daily fatalities at 178.