Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SEC asks THG to clarify vaccine deal
Thailand
General

SEC asks THG to clarify vaccine deal

published : 4 Aug 2021 at 11:25

writer: Online Reporters

Dr Boon Vanasin, chairman of Thonburi Healthcare Group.
Dr Boon Vanasin, chairman of Thonburi Healthcare Group.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday asked Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) and its chairman Boon Vanasin to clarify a reported deal with the Defence Ministry to import the Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

The SEC said Dr Boon told reporters on Tuesday that his group would this week sign a contract with the Defence Ministry, which would import a supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

However, the ministry denied later that day that it had a plan with any company to import the vaccine.

The SEC also referred to Dr Boon's claim that he had lost a deposit of 500-600 million baht for a contractual violation.

It said this comment could cause misunderstanding and affect investors and share prices.

Therefore, the SEC required THG and Dr Boon to explain the matter within seven days and make the explanation public through the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Stocks and securities authorities are also investigating trading transactions by Dr Boon prior to an announcement by the hospital group last month that it would sign a contract to buy 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Korat logs 545 new Covid infections

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial communicable disease committee reported 545 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality on Wednesday, governor Kobchai Boon-orana said.

12:18
Thailand

SEC asks THG to clarify vaccine deal

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday asked Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) and its chairman Boon Vanasin to clarify a reported deal with the Defence Ministry to import the Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

11:25
Thailand

Firms want govt to give jab tax relief

The government is being encouraged to allow companies to have the cost of providing Covid-19 vaccines to their employees deducted from their corporate tax, as an indirect economic stimulus.

10:07