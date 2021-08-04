SEC asks THG to clarify vaccine deal

Dr Boon Vanasin, chairman of Thonburi Healthcare Group.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday asked Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) and its chairman Boon Vanasin to clarify a reported deal with the Defence Ministry to import the Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

The SEC said Dr Boon told reporters on Tuesday that his group would this week sign a contract with the Defence Ministry, which would import a supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

However, the ministry denied later that day that it had a plan with any company to import the vaccine.

The SEC also referred to Dr Boon's claim that he had lost a deposit of 500-600 million baht for a contractual violation.

It said this comment could cause misunderstanding and affect investors and share prices.

Therefore, the SEC required THG and Dr Boon to explain the matter within seven days and make the explanation public through the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Stocks and securities authorities are also investigating trading transactions by Dr Boon prior to an announcement by the hospital group last month that it would sign a contract to buy 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.