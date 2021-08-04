18.5m people in Thailand have been inoculated against Covid

Acting British ambassador Mark Gooding with the container containing 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, after its arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday night. (Photo: British embassy)

A total of 18.58 million people in Thailand had received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of Tuesday night.

The Covid-19 information centre reported the figures on Wednesday. It said 28% of the population had now been vaccinated, with 4.08 million of the 18.58 million having also received a second dose.

On Tuesday 379,271 people were inoculated, and 94,363 of them got their second dose.

Also on Tuesday, 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the UK arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport about 9pm, the British embassy in Bangkok reported.

Mark Gooding, the acting British ambassador, handed the vaccine shipment over to Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, at the airport.

The shipment is part of the 100 million vaccine doses the UK government has committed to donating to other countries by June next year.