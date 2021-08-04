Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
18.5m people in Thailand have been inoculated against Covid
Thailand
General

18.5m people in Thailand have been inoculated against Covid

Donated vaccine arrives from UK

published : 4 Aug 2021 at 13:28

writer: Online Reporters

Acting British ambassador Mark Gooding with the container containing 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, after its arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday night. (Photo: British embassy)
Acting British ambassador Mark Gooding with the container containing 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, after its arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday night. (Photo: British embassy)

A total of 18.58 million people in Thailand had received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of Tuesday night.

The Covid-19 information centre reported the figures on Wednesday. It said 28%  of the population had now been vaccinated, with 4.08 million of the 18.58 million having also received a second dose.

On Tuesday 379,271 people were inoculated, and 94,363 of them got their second dose.

Also on Tuesday, 415,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the UK arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport about 9pm, the British embassy in Bangkok reported.

Mark Gooding, the acting British ambassador, handed the vaccine shipment over to Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, at the airport.

The shipment is part of the 100 million vaccine doses the UK government has committed to donating to other countries by June next year.

 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
Business

Bank of Thailand holds policy rate, split vote

The Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee decided on Wednesday to keep the policy rate on hold at 0.5%.

15:16
Thailand

Hospital tycoon Boon flip-flips on Pfizer vaccine promise

The chair of Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG) said on Wednesday that a deal to import 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was unlikely to happen, despite his earlier claims that a deal was close.

15:09
World

Belarus Olympic athlete leaves Japan after Poland visa offer

TOKYO: Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya flew out of Japan on Wednesday and was expected to take refuge in Poland after saying she feared for her life if she was forced to return home.

14:45