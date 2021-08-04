Section
32 BMTA staff infected with Covid-19
Thailand
General

32 BMTA staff infected with Covid-19

published : 4 Aug 2021 at 14:11

writer: Online Reporters

A worker sprays disinfectant inside an air-conditioned bus before it begins a passenger run in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)
A worker sprays disinfectant inside an air-conditioned bus before it begins a passenger run in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thirty-two employees of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, the city bus operator, were recently found to be infected with Covid-19, the BMTA's public relations office announced on Wednesday.

There were 23 women and nine men diagnosed infected with the virus.

Of the women, 22 were fare collectors and one an accountant. One of the fare collectors was pregnant and she had been doing administrative work at Klong Toey bus terminal.

Eight of the nine men were drivers and one a fare collector.

The infected staff worked on both regular and airconditioned buses.

The air-conditioned buses operated on routes 25, 37, 70, 79, 91, 137, 138, 140, 168, 205, 206, 515 and 516. The regular buses were on routes 12, 13, 22, 23, 34, 53, 62, 72, 84, and 179.

Most of the infected staff were still waiting for beds in hospitals.

Altogether, 83 buses had been taken off the roads and were being disinfected.

All bus depots and bus terminals were also being disinfected.

BMTA staff who had been in close contact with the infected employees had been quarantined for Covid testing.

Since the first outbreak of the disease, a total of 536 BMTA staff had been infected, the announcement saidf.

