Man arrested for 'alternative vaccine' scam

Thapakorn Kaewsri, seated, in a hotel room where he was arrested on Tuesday by Technology Crime Suppression Division police for cheating the public online. (Photo supplied)

Technology Crime Suppression Division police have arrested a man for taking orders on Facebook for "alternative vaccines" against Covid-19, failing to deliver them and allegedly pocketing about 200,000 baht.

Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Khlaiklueng, the TCSD commander, said Thapakorn Kaewsri, 20, was detained on Tuesday in a hotel room in tambon Ko Somboon of Si Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri province.



He said about 50 people had filed complaints against Mr Thapakorn. They said he claimed to be able to obtain alternative vaccines such as Moderna and Sinopharm for those who were interested.



Mr Thapakorn allegedly admitted to having posted on the Facebook pages of several groups, saying he had ordered the alternative vaccines via private hospitals and would sell them to those interested at a price of 3,300 baht per two doses.



Many people placed orders and transferred money to him. In fact, he did not have any vaccines.



Mr Thapakorn allegedly admitted he had been operating the scam for three months and spent the money on himself and online games.



Pol Lt Gen Kornchai said Mr Thapakorn had earlier been sentenced to prison for three years, commuted to one year and six months, by a court for cheating people online. He was released in September last year.



In this case, he was charged with defrauding the public and posting false information on the internet in violation of the Computer Crimes Act. He was handed over to Chok Chai police in Nakhon Ratchasima for further legal proceedings.