Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Kanchanaburi closes 1 retailer, 1 factory over Covid fears
Thailand
General

Kanchanaburi closes 1 retailer, 1 factory over Covid fears

published : 4 Aug 2021 at 18:13

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

A checkpoint at Ban Phu Nam Ron in Muang district of Kanchanburi has closed until the end of this month to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
A checkpoint at Ban Phu Nam Ron in Muang district of Kanchanburi has closed until the end of this month to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: A Siam Global House branch and a famous frozen food factory have been ordered to close for two weeks from Wednesday amid fears the two places might spawn new coronavirus clusters.

Provincial governor Jeerakiat Phumsawad on Wednesday ordered the immediate closure of Siam Global House in Muang district and Srifa Frozen Foods Factory in Tha Muang district because of their proximity to local communities.

Neither the construction materials retailer nor the food plant -- along with the communities in their neighbourhoods -- have reported new infections, but the governor said the closure order was a pre-emptive move to prevent their emergence as new cluster zones in the province.

Despite relatively low coronavirus infection rates, Kanchanaburi is one of 29 provinces placed under lockdown, including a curfew, from Tuesday. The decision to designate the province as a dark-red zone was to help authorities stem the import of Covid-19 from Myanmar and prevent its spread in factories in the province.

Kanchanaburi has attempted to seal its border with Myanmar by shutting the permanent checkpoint at Ban Phu Nam Ron in Muang district and the temporary pass at the Three Pagodas Pass in Sangkhla Buri until the end of this month.

The western province has logged 4,556 transmissions, including 218 reported by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Wednesday, since the third wave of the pandemic began in April.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Indonesia's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

Indonesia's Covid-19 death toll has passed the 100,000 mark, according to government data released Wednesday.

19:41
World

Vietnam to halve quarantine time for fully vaccinated visitors

HANOI: Vietnam will slash the duration of mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors from two weeks to just seven days, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country battles its biggest Covid-19 outbreak yet.

18:59
Business

Numbers in Phuket tourism revival bid low but 'encouraging'

Visitors to Phuket in July were at just 1% of pre-pandemic levels, an official told Reuters, as a bid to revive international tourism gets off to a slow start amid the country’s biggest Covid-19 outbreak yet.

18:36