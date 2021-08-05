20,920 new Covid cases, 160 new fatalities

People wait their turn for a vaccine jab at the Keha Choomchon Lat Krabang School in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

There were record 20,920 new Covid-19 cases and 160 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 20,658 cases in the general population and 262 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 17,926 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 664,442 Covid-19 patients, 446,306 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 693,305 Covid-19 cases, 473,732 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 5,569 in the third wave and 5,663 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 20,200 on Wednesday when the country logged the record high of 188 new fatalities in 24 hours.