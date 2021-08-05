Kalasin reports another 2 Covid deaths, 202 new cases

Infected people arrive in Kalasin province from other provinces on Thursday, seeking treatment in their hometown. (Photo: Yongyuth Phuphuanpet)

KALASIN: Two more Covid-19 deaths and 202 new cases were reported in this northeastern province, mostly quarantined arrivals from at-risk provinces.

Of the new cases, 149 had travelled form at-risk provinces and tested positive during their quarantine, 44 were people who returned home to seek treatment and nine weret infected in Kalasin, according to the Kalasin centre to control the outbreak of Covid-19.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 3,771 cases. Another 123 people were discharged from treatment in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 1,714 with 2,037 people still under treatment at hospitals. The two deaths raised total fatalities to 20.

Kalasin is one of 37 provinces declared red zones of maxim covid-19 control. People arriving from at-risk provinces must report to local leaders or health volunteers for Covid-19 screening and enter 14-day quarantine.