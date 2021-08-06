Capital logs more than 4,000 cases

Apisamai: Didn't expect surge

Bangkok remains hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, logging 4,140 new cases on Thursday.

Dr Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said Bangkok saw the highest number of infections followed by Samut Prakan (1,326), Chon Buri (1,311), Samut Sakhon (1,279), and Nonthaburi (754).

She said infections in Greater Bangkok were predicted to drop but surged instead. However, overall the cases in the provinces made up for more than 60% of the total.

The country on Thursday registered a record 20,920 new Covid-19 cases and 160 more deaths. Of the new cases, 20,658 were reported in the general population including imported cases and 262 were found among prison inmates.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was recorded at 20,200 on Wednesday when the country logged a record high of 188 new fatalities.

Of 160 fatalities, 78 were recorded in Bangkok, eight each in Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani, seven each in Nonthaburi and Nakhon Sawan, six each in Samut Sakhon, Pattani, and Chon Buri, four in Rayong, three each in Roi Et, Phetchabun and Tak, and two each in Kalasin, Nakhon Ratchasima and Sakon Nakhon.

According to the CCSA, 213,910 were being treated with 87,150 admitted to hospital. The remaining patients were at field hospitals, "hospitels" or entered the home/community isolation programme. A total of 4,993 patients were in critical condition with 1,058 on ventilators.

Dr Apisamai also gave an update on the work of the Covid-19 comprehensive response team (CCRT) in Bangkok. The CCRT visited another 75 communities during July 15-Aug 4, testing 2,111 people using antigen test Kits. A total of 171 were found infected, bringing the total infections detected by the CCRT to 3,028. According to Dr Apisamai, the CCRT administered vaccines to 2,143 people during the period, raising the total of people being vaccinated to 81,116.

As of Wednesday, a total of 6,444,815 in Bangkok were vaccinated. Of total jabs, 5,225,761 were first doses, accounting for 67.8% and 1,177,780 were second doses accounting for 14.7%. Eight new clusters were found in five provinces with 217 cases.

Samut Prakan had two new clusters -- 29 cases at a metal casting factory in Bang Phli district and 12 cases at a carpet factory in Phra Pradaeng district. Chon Buri reported two new clusters -- 18 cases at a wire company in Si Racha district and 13 cases at a metal plant in Muang district. Samut Sakhon had two new clusters -- 63 cases at a cold storage factory and 45 cases at a cardboard box factory in Muang district.