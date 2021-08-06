35k foreigners sign for jabs

More than 35,000 foreign residents have registered for Covid-19 vaccines, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Spokesman Tanee Sangrat said that as of Tuesday, a total of 35,455 expatriates across the country had registered with expatvac.consular.go.th for vaccination services. Of them, 7,793 are over 60, 2,500 have underlying health conditions and 143 are pregnant.

The registration site for Covid-19 vaccinations was launched on Sunday morning for foreign residents in all provinces across the country who have not yet received a dose.

Mr Tanee said priority will be given to those aged 60 years and above, those who are at least 12 weeks pregnant, and those who have any of seven underlying medical conditions.

The applicants will be informed of the date and place for the first dose of vaccination when their slots are ready.

For Thai students planning to study abroad this year, he said those in Bangkok can register for vaccination at https://form.jotform.com/Bangrak_VH/BangrakVHcenter while those in the provinces can register at http://qr.w69b.com/g/m2TKAo9GM.

The students must submit documents including a student visa and proof of enrolment in an educational institute abroad.