Minister phones ambassador over Swiss official's murder in Phuket

A forensic official shows the necklace and pendant worn by the murdered Swiss woman, whose body was found at a waterfall in Phuket on Thursday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai has extended his condolences over the murder of a Swiss government official in Phuket.

Nicole Sauvain-Weisslopf, the 57-year-old assistant protocol chief of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland, was found dead wearing only a T-shirt and a jacket at Ao Yon waterfall in tambon Wichit of Muang district in Phuket on Thursday afternoon.

Police said she appeared to have been raped and murdered.

Tanee Sangrat, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said on Friday that Mr Don phoned the Swiss ambassador to Thailand to express his sympathy directly.

The governor of Phuket also phoned the ambassador and promised the murderer would be arrested as soon as possible, the spokesman said.

The Foreign Ministry expected the result of an autopsy on the body on Friday morning.

The national police chief was set to visit Phuket on Friday to supervise the investigation.