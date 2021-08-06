Chon Buri Covid infection rate remains high, one death

A man has his blood pressure checked before getting a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Pattaya City Hospital in Pattay beach town, Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, on July 22. (Photo: @Prpattayacity Facebook page)

CHON BURI: The rate of Covid-19 infection remains high in Chon Buri province, with another 1,325 new cases and one death reported on Friday.

The number of daily cases has now surpassed 1,000 on seven consecutive days.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 33,444 cases of which 16,932 have already recovered, with 727 discharged over the past 24 hours. A total of 16,356 remained at hospitals.

The latest death brought the total to 156, the Chon Buri public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Friday.

Of the 1,325 new cases, 395 caught the disease from other family members and 103 from colleagues.

Ninety-one cases were from five clusters – Damoa Electronics (Thailand) Co in Si Racha district (43), Xcellent Manufacturing (Thailand) Co in Bang Lamung district (15), Thai Nok in Muang district (17), Mitsubishi Electric Consumer Products (Thailand) Co in Muang district (11), and Amagasaki Pipe Co in Muang district (5).

Thirty-four were medical workers, 30 were in at-risk occupations and 20 were from workplaces in Rayong province.

Five patients told officials they had travelled to at-risk provinces – Bangkok (4) and Nonthaburi (1).

Twenty came into contact with infected people close to them and four attended a party.

Another 364 people came into contact with other confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 346 were being investigated, the provincial public health office said.

Muang district logged the highest number of new cases (353), followed by Si Racha (301), Bang Lamung (223), Ban Bung (121), and Phan Thong (112). The remaining cases were in other districts.

From July 31 to Aug 5, Chon Buri reported 1,062, 1,147, 1,141, 1,359, 1,678, and 1,312 new cases, respectively.

The province has set up 73 community isolation centres in 11 districts with a combined 3,146 beds to accommodate Covid-19 infected patients in the green group with mild symptoms and those who were unable to self-quarantine at home, according to the Chon Buri public relations office Facebook page.